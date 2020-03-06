Strollers’ season continues with psychological thriller ‘Night Watch’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Strollers community theater continues its 88th season with a presentation of Lucille Fletcher’s “Night Watch.” The thriller will be performed for two weekends in March at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood.

Reminiscent of such film noir classics as “Gaslight” and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” this stylish mystery is a psychological thrill ride. During a sleepless night, a troubled woman gazes out the window of her Manhattan apartment and sees a dead man in the building across the way … or does she? With twists and turns and ulterior motives galore, “Night Watch” leads audiences to ask themselves the question: If no one believes you, did it really happen?

The cast of “Night Watch” includes Christine Dall, John Dennis, Vlada Borisova Duran, Dawn Lanoue, Kayann Richards, Ron Richardson, Robert Pape, Deke Stoklosa and Patricia Lea Remlinger. “Night Watch” is directed by Cynthia Ross and produced by Norman Metz. Kelley Blessing serves as stage manager, with set design by Kate McNally, lighting design by John Mendlovich, sound design by Carol Cornicelli, costuming by Judy French and properties by Yvonne Perry.

The production will be presented: Fridays, March 13 and 20, and Saturdays, March 14 and 21, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Visit www.thestrollers.org for information and to purchase tickets, or call 973-761-8453 to reserve tickets.