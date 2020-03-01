Paper Mill Playhouse to open new education studios in downtown Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse is expanding its award-winning Theater School with the lease of a storefront building in downtown Millburn. The new space, totaling 2,500 square feet, is at 20 Main St. This is the first property extension of the theater since 1996 and the first expansion of the theater’s footprint into downtown Millburn. This expansion is a result of a board-approved strategic plan to move Paper Mill Playhouse forward, reimagining the Millburn theater as the center for musical theater in America.

The community is welcome to visit the new studios Saturday, March 14, for an open house, featuring free classes for students ages 6 to 15. Free class spots during the open house must be reserved in advance and are first-come, first-served with an online registration at tinyurl.com/PMPStudios. The theater’s spring session of classes kick off the week of April 20 with classes for all of life’s stages. For more information, visit www.PaperMill.org/Education.

Paper Mill Playhouse will host two master classes to celebrate the studio opening and the 25th anniversary of the Rising Star Awards. Two former Rising Star winners will return to Millburn to share their expertise with students. On Monday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m., Broadway performer Jelani Remy — from Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud,” “The Lion King” and “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” — will present a dance workshop for ages 11 to 15. On Monday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., Broadway performer Natalie Weiss — from “Emojiland,” “American Idol,” YouTube’s “Breaking Down the Riffs” and Broadway’s “Everyday Rapture” — will present her “Breaking Down the Riffs” vocal master class. For class times, prices and to register, email classes@papermill.org.

“We are thrilled to expand our theater’s footprint into downtown Millburn,” Paper Mill Playhouse Managing Director Michael Stotts said in a press release. “This expansion allows us to serve the community by increasing Paper Mill Playhouse’s capacity to inspire more students through our arts education programs.”

“Paper Mill Playhouse is thrilled that we have moved beyond stabilization into a new growth phase,” said Mark Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse’s producing director. “Central to Paper Mill’s mission is our dedication to educating students, so it is only fitting that our first expansion into Millburn be through our education department. These programs will provide educational opportunities for a diverse range of participants, with Paper Mill’s trademark commitment to both accessibility and excellence.”

“We are thrilled to see our beloved Paper Mill increase their footprint into downtown Millburn,” Millburn Mayor Jackie Lieberberg said. “The addition of Paper Mill Studios to our downtown will contribute a special vibrancy to the area and provide an increased economic benefit to our community. We look forward to seeing parents, caretakers and students patronizing our retail shops and dining establishments — before, during or after class. We are so excited to have them here!”