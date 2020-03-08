Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra to present family concert

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra will perform the second concert of its 88th season, its annual family and children’s concert, Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at Bloomfield Middle School, 60 Huck Road.

Maestro Israel Herman and the orchestra will perform music from “Star Wars”; James Bond movies; various “Star Trek” television series; a medley of Beatles tunes; Joseph Haydn’s trumpet concerto, performed by trumpeter David Schneck; “Finlandia,” by Jean Sibelius; “The Triumphal March,” from Giuseppi Verdi’s “Aida”; the concert debut of the Bloomfield Woodwind Quintet; instrumental demonstrations; and a narrated work about symphonic music.

Admission is free for all music lovers younger than 12, charged for everyone else. Tickets are available online at www.bloomfieldsymphony.org.