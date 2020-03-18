WO Community Band returns for second season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Community Band will take you to Mars and Jupiter, and to the ballet in its first concert of 2020 on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange.

A special feature of this free concert will be an audience vote to select West Orange’s favorite march. The WOCB has selected its four favorite marches from an initial list of 32, and will present this final four in the first half of the concert. It will then be up to the audience to choose its favorite for the encore following the band’s patriotic closer.