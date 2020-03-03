Three WOHS musicians perform with N.J. All-State Band

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three West Orange High School musicians performed with the New Jersey All-State Concert Band at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Feb. 23. They were: trumpeter Stanley Lim, euphonium player Matthew Veal and percussionist Vincent Egan.

Hundreds of talented students from across the state underwent the rigorous audition process for acceptance into the All-State Concert Band.

“We are incredibly proud of our musicians here at West Orange High School,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “Not only did they represent us well in the N.J. All-State Band, they represent West Orange well and in everything they do.”