Luna Stage to present ‘Gay History for Straight People!’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As part of its acclaimed American Voices series, Luna Stage will present “Hooray For Lady Land! Gay History For Straight People!” This show, which will run from March 14 through 30, is written and performed by Will Nolan as his comic alter-ego, Leola.

Leola is your new favorite Kelly Clarkson-worshipping senior citizen and redneck lesbian legend, and she is on a mission to save the world one audience at a time. Nolan will guide the audience through the complexities of the LGBTQYMCA+ community — everything you need to know from GAY to Z!

Nolan hails from Atlanta and lives in Northern New Jersey with his husband and son. He says the timing for Leola has never felt more right.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for this country, and trying to figure out a way to make people laugh has been hard,” Nolan said. “Laughter has such healing capacity, but when nothing in the world seems funny, that can be a challenge. Suddenly, I realized that Leola is the perfect lady to help this country heal. With her proud sexuality, gentle guidance and great sense of style, it just made sense that she would tour this country and celebrate not just gay pride or female pride, but human pride. Yes, you’re going to learn some gay history — and will probably need to unlearn some of the gay history she tries to teach — but more importantly, I hope audiences walk away feeling special. Leola’s is a voice that encourages you to be yourself — flaws and all — and to be kind and to laugh. This show is about finding our strength to stand up and fight negativity with love … and the right shade of lipstick.”

Luna Stage is located at 555 Valley Road in West Orange. To purchase tickets, call 973-395-5551 or visit www.lunastage.org.