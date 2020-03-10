WOAC exhibit showcases advanced high school artists

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the Visual and Performing Arts Program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Center’s latest show features rising stars of West Orange’s arts community, from Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, March 29. A reception will take place Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. On display is the work of advanced placement studio art juniors and seniors attending West Orange High School.

This is the fourth year the show is being coordinated by WOAC board members Lisa Suss and Frank Niccoletti, working with WOHS Visual and Performing Arts Director Louis Quagliato and AP art teacher Heather Young. Prior to the show, the art students receive instruction on display and presentation by Suss, who is gallery manager of the Gaelen Galleries at the JCC MetroWest, also in West Orange.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center gallery hours, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.