NJPAC suspends performances for one month due to COVID-19

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced March 13 that it will suspend operations, both on and off its Newark campus, for the next 30 days, starting Friday, March 13.

The arts center will postpone all performances and events through Monday, April 13, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community. NJPAC’s box office will be closed during this hiatus.

All performances at NJPAC, and all NJPAC productions at other venues, will be rescheduled for a later date. NJPAC arts education and community engagement programs, both on NJPAC’s campus and at area schools and other community venues, have been canceled for the month.

This decision was made following the Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s mandate that events in the city of Newark attended by more than 50 people be canceled for the next 30 days, and Gov. Phil Murphy’s recommendation that gatherings of more than 250 people be suspended.

“The health of our patrons, staff, artists and community is always our primary concern,” said John Schreiber, NJPAC’s president and CEO. “Along with Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka, we believe that preventing community spread of this virus is a responsibility we all share. While we never like our stages to be empty, these unique circumstances require that we make the well-being of everyone engaged with NJPAC our first priority.

“We will continue to review best practices related to the pandemic during this break to confirm the proper timeline for resuming operations.”

Customers who have purchased tickets for an event scheduled for March 13 through April 13 will be contacted to inform them of their options, which will include the ability to transfer their tickets to a rescheduled performance or to receive a refund.

Ticket buyers will be contacted by NJPAC staff no later than March 17; staff anticipates that the majority of concerts will be rescheduled by that date. Patrons who transfer their tickets to the new performance date will be able to retain their seat selections.

“All performances after April 13 are still on sale. We look forward to returning to present more world-class entertainment, as well as community events and arts education programs throughout the state,” said David Rodriguez, NJPAC’s executive vice president and executive producer.

For more information and updates, visit NJPAC’s website.