Area actors mount a crime in Studio Players’ ‘Over My Dead Body’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Studio Players’ fascinates with the Rube Goldberg mystery farce “Over My Dead Body,” by Michael Sutton and Anthony Fingleton. Performances run Thursdays to Sundays, March 20 to April 4, with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The play stars E. Dale Smith-Gallo as cantankerously aging mystery writer Trevor Foyle and Jean Kuras as stodgy, supportive accomplice Dora Winslow, and features Brian Wood, Michael Smith-Gallo and Jackie Matthews as a dilapidated butler, a flashy auteur and a fangirl detective, respectively. “Over My Dead Body” is directed by Alicia Hayes. The cast also features Bob Scarpone, Brandon Conti and Kevin Vislocky.

Hard times have fallen on the Murder League, a mystery writer’s club. Their eccentric detectives and arcane clues have gone out of fashion. What are three septuagenarian writers to do to spark interest in the genre again? Commit the perfect murder, of course. What could possibly go wrong? Pretty much everything, to comedic result.

Tickets can be purchased online at studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place, off Valley Road near the Acme, in Upper Montclair.

Photos Courtesy of John Fraissenet