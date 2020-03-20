Paper Mill cancels all shows, classes

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse has made several adjustments to its performance schedule and operations to help ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 18 press release.

Based on the New Jersey ban on public gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks issued by Gov. Phil Murphy, Paper Mill is postponing its upcoming production of “Sister Act,” originally scheduled to begin April 1, and hope to open it in eight weeks or still within the 2019-20 season. If you currently have tickets to “Sister Act,” you will be reseated into a rescheduled performance and will be given the dates when they are confirmed.

Paper Mill will not be producing “The Wanderer during the 2019-20 season, but discussions are under way about when it can be rescheduled.

“While it deeply saddens us to dim the lights of the theater for now, our top priority is the well-being of our audiences, artists, and colleagues — and we will not resume performances until we are confident it is safe to do so,” Producing Artistic Director Mark Hoebee and Managing Director Michael Stotts said in the press release.

In addition to postponing performances, Paper Mill has canceled all public events, classes and gatherings for the next eight weeks.

This year’s annual fundraising gala, which was scheduled for Friday, May 15, will be transformed into a virtual event. More details on that will be forthcoming.

For current ticket holders, Paper Mill is guaranteeing you the full value of your purchased ticket at this time, with several options: an on-account credit toward a future Paper Mill Playhouse performance or subscription; as an acknowledged donation, which you will be able to use for tax-reporting purposes; refund issued to a gift card; or issued as a full refund.