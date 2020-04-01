Luna Stage actors come together

WEST ORANGE, NJ — March 23 would have been Luna Stage’s first rehearsal for the world premiere of “Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal,” which is now postponed to September. To mark this day, however, Luna Stage decided to gather the cast for a Zoom reading. The screenshot above was taken by one of the actors. “Shruti” is quite possibly the biggest production ever undertaken at Luna; it has a cast of nine, and features music, dance and immersive staging.

