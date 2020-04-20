Wrembel to present mini concerns, lectures online

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — From Monday, April 20, through Friday, May 1, heralded guitarist Stephane Wrembel will present a series of 20 interactive mini concerts on weekdays at noon in French and 3 p.m. in English, performing from the early repertoire of legendary master of the guitar, Django Reinhardt, who has long been considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Wrembel will select compositions included on his 2019 release, “Django l’impressionniste,” a recording that put the spotlight on 17 little-known solo pieces Reinhardt recorded between 1937 and 1950. Wrembel is the first interpreter who has performed all of these solo pieces and collected them in one definitive masterwork.

For each mini concert, Wrembel will perform one or two songs and discuss their structures and their relationship to the esoteric and mythological world. He will also field questions from the virtual audience. The concert series will be streamed live on his Facebook page at facebook.com/stephanewrembel/. Subsequently, the videos will be made available on his YouTube channel.

Wrembel is the producer of the annual Django A Gogo Festival held in Maplewood and New York City. Since 2003, he has brought together some of the finest musicians in the world equally influenced by Reinhardt to celebrate the Sinti guitar style. Django A Gogo 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 6 to 8. For more details, go to djangoagogo.com.