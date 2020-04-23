WOSD receives ‘Best Communities for Music Education’ recognition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District has been named a “Best Community for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded curriculum. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

This year, 754 school districts across the nation were recognized by the NAMM Foundation as Best Communities for Music Education. According to the NAMM Foundation website, “along with researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, and based on survey results, NAMM each year selects school districts that receive recognition as being among the Best Communities for Music Education and individual schools who receive the Support Music Merit Award.

“What an honor it is to know that our district can continue to provide quality music instruction to the students of this community,” WOSD fine arts supervisor Lou Quagliato said. “It would not be possible without the constant dedication of our teachers, support from the administration and Board of Education and, of course, our wonderful parents and children. We are fortunate to be able to thrive in a community that values the arts and understands the benefits that music instills in our children.”

West Orange schools provide numerous music opportunities in its K-8 curriculum. Music appreciation, recorders, orchestra and band beginning in fourth grade; choir; jazz band; and theater arts are only the beginning of what is offered. High school programs include theater, dance, choir, jazz band, step, glee choir, marching band, symphonic winds and wind ensemble.