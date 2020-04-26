Glen Ridge Music Bridge connects residents

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — During this difficult time, many are finding it unsettling to stay in their homes for longer than originally anticipated. Face-to-face technology and social media have been instrumental in helping people stay connected with loved ones. Glen Ridge is now using technology in another way, to further foster communication and to ease mounting tensions.

Recognizing this as a great time to use music as a bridge to connect members of the community, the borough of Glen Ridge has created the Glen Ridge Music Bridge, where residents share performances via YouTube to connect with neighbors.

Jim Cowan, director of recreation of the Glen Ridge Senior–Community Center, said music is important at a historic time such as this.

“We can’t go over to a friend’s house to play instruments and sing together, but music is still one of the things that connects us, and we need it now more than ever,” Cowan said on April 17. “The Glen Ridge Music Bridge gives residents a chance to share video of a song performance, whether it’s the original or the cover, and build a bridge to their neighbors during this difficult time.”

Using this opportunity to connect with others, Glen Ridge participants are able to showcase their talents and gain exposure among YouTube viewers.

“Here’s how it works. Musicians must have the ability to record their performance and send a link to the video via email to jtcowan@glenridgenj.org,” Cowan said. “Uploading a video to YouTube is recommended. This requires the musician to have a YouTube channel, which is a breeze to set up, as long as you have a Gmail account.

“We ask for names, the song title and your street name,” Cowan continued. “Any Glen Ridge resident can participate — young kids, older folks and full family performances, including pets, are all welcome. The song videos will be posted on the borough of Glen Ridge Facebook page, distributed via our townwide email list and will air on Glen Ridge TV, Channel 36 for Comcast and Channel 38 for FIOS.”

Led by borough administrator Michael Zichelli, according to Cowan, the department heads have been brainstorming since the stay-at-home order began to come up with ways to keep the community connected.

Utilizing the power of video and a sharing platform, residents across Glen Ridge have found a way to communicate with one another during a time when everyone must be apart because of COVID-19.

At this time, music is their bridge.

The Glen Ridge Music Bridge has been gaining traction.

“I believe that we have received around 10 videos so far, and I’m hopeful that we will get more,” Cowan said. “This is working to connect residents, absolutely. We have received a ton of positive feedback.”