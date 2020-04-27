NJYS announces virtual auditions via Zoom for its 2020-21 season

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — The New Jersey Youth Symphony recently announced that it will hold virtual auditions for the 2020-21 season from May 18 through June 5 using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Audition registration for NJYS’ 15 ensembles, including strings, winds, percussion, jazz, chamber music and three full orchestras, is available online through May 10. Audition requirements and more information can be found at www.NJYS.org. Interested candidates with specific questions can also send an email to info@njys.org.

“I believe looking to the future is important in this time of uncertainty, not only to maintain a sense of normalcy, but also because it is healthy for our young musicians to have goals to work towards,” NJYS principal conductor and Artistic Director Helen Cha-Pyo said.