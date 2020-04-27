SOPAC launches fundraising campaign

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As the impact of the coronavirus is felt throughout the region, nonprofit arts centers are turning to the community to help sustain them through the months ahead. The South Orange Performing Arts Center has launched an emergency fundraising campaign championed by its board of governors, who raised $30,000 from their ranks to provide matching funds for donors to SOPAC. When people donate to the SOPAC 2020 Emergency Fund, their gift is matched by the board of governors’ fund, thereby doubling the impact made by their donation. Gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

Board Chairman Paul Bartick is spearheading the campaign. His steadfast commitment to keeping SOPAC viable for the future has inspired many others, and donations have already begun to come in. In fact, within the first 12 hours, SOPAC was already one-third of the way to the goal, with more than $10,000 in donations received.

“At this moment in history, our healers, emergency responders, scientists, journalists and government leaders are critically important,” Bartick said. “And we believe the arts are essential as well. They entertain and inspire us through a shared experience that enriches and gives us hope. If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating to the SOPAC 2020 Emergency Fund.”

Gifts to SOPAC can be made by donating through the SOPAC website at sopacnow.org/donate; sending a check to “SOPAC” at 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079; or contacting SOPAC at membership@SOPACnow.org or 973-712-4102.

SOPAC leadership plans to not only survive through the downtime but to joyously open the doors as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In addition to difficult layoffs and furloughs for our small staff, we are actively seeking state and federal assistance, which is highly competitive even in the best of times,” SOPAC Executive Director Craig Sumberg said. “This fund will help carry us through the upcoming months and every dollar raised is considered an investment of optimism for the future. We hope the community will give as generously as possible given their personal circumstances.”