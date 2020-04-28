Virtual exhibit showcases WOHS student artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the Visual and Performing Arts Program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Center’s latest show features rising stars of the arts community. The show was installed at the arts center March 8, but the center was closed shortly after due to the coronavirus. Shifting gears, the WOAC is now presenting the exhibit virtually at www.WOArts.org.

The exhibit includes the work of the advanced placement studio art juniors and seniors. Senior artists include Brandon Andrade, Olivia Callender, Ruth Donagher, Tricia Garchitorena, Christina Gilio-Malabre, Cassidy Joyce, Jason Latchman and Jack Mault.

To participate in AP studio art, students are required to complete a one-semester foundation course in studio art before proceeding to advanced studies of drawing, design, painting, graphics and sculpture. After completing demanding advanced courses, juniors and seniors may enroll, producing portfolios for college admission and earning up to six advanced placement college credits.

The virtual exhibit was compiled by WOAC Vice-chairwoman Carol Black-Lemon and AP studio art teacher Heather Young.

“Even though we are closed to the public, we wanted to continue our mission to inspire and support the arts in our community, and what better way to do that then by acknowledging these talented young artists,” Black-Lemon said.

“Although the students did not get their big reception, in light of the situation, this is a very exciting alternative,” Young said. This is the fourth year the show is being coordinated by WOAC board members Lisa Suss and Frank Niccoletti.