Area schools, thespians nominated for Foxy Awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Each year Montclair State University hosts the Theatre Night Awards ceremony to promote and advance the commitment to high-quality straight play production in New Jersey’s secondary schools. The awards honor the accomplishments of individual achievement of both students and educators in the areas of performance, direction, design and technical theater, as well as outstanding productions in drama, comedy, classical and new work.

The ninth annual awards ceremony will be held May 19. The Theatre Night Awards are fondly called the Foxy Awards, in honor of former Mahwah High School theater teacher JoAnne Fox, co-founder of Theatre Night Awards, who died suddenly in 2009 following a rehearsal at her school shortly after the inaugural Theatre Night Awards event.

Essex County schools nominated for awards include Columbia High School in Maplewood, Bloomfield High School, Millburn High School, Cedar Grove High School, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange and Verona High School.