Area schools, thespians nominated for Foxy Awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Each year Montclair State University hosts the Theatre Night Awards ceremony to promote and advance the commitment to high-quality straight play production in New Jersey’s secondary schools. The awards honor the accomplishments of individual achievement of both students and educators in the areas of performance, direction, design and technical theater, as well as outstanding productions in drama, comedy, classical and new work.
The ninth annual awards ceremony will be held May 19. The Theatre Night Awards are fondly called the Foxy Awards, in honor of former Mahwah High School theater teacher JoAnne Fox, co-founder of Theatre Night Awards, who died suddenly in 2009 following a rehearsal at her school shortly after the inaugural Theatre Night Awards event.
Essex County schools nominated for awards include Columbia High School in Maplewood, Bloomfield High School, Millburn High School, Cedar Grove High School, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange and Verona High School.
- For its staging of “Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine,” CHS was nominated for: Outstanding Achievement in Contemporary Costume Design, Outstanding Achievement in Choreography or Movement, the Peter Filichia Award for Pushing the Envelope in Academic Theatre for Janet Bustrin and Stephen J. Stubelt, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama for Jordan Muhammad as Allison and Grandma, and Outstanding Achievement by an Acting Ensemble of a Drama.
- For its staging of “She Kills Monsters,” MHS was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Period/Fantasy Costume Design, Outstanding Achievement in New Media/Special Effects, Outstanding Achievement in Stage Combat, Outstanding Achievement in Educational Impact and Community Outreach for Paul Weinstein, and Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama for Charlie Baker as Chuck.
- For its staging of “The Madwoman of Chaillot,” BHS was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Period/Fantasy Costume Design, Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Elizabeth Nucci as Madame Constance, Outstanding Performance by the Lead Actress in a Comedy for Grace Carlin as Countess Aurelia, Outstanding Achievement by an Acting Ensemble of a Comedy and Outstanding Production of a Comedy.
- For its staging of “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” CGHS was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design.
- For its staging of “Clue: Live on Stage,” MKA was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design, Outstanding Achievement in Stage Direction for Nicole Hoppe, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literary Work or Film for Alex Glotzer as Mr. Boddy and The Cop and for Jamen Meistrich as Mr. Green, Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literary Work or Film for Jaycee Brill as Mrs. Peacock, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literature Work or Film for John Colbert as Wadsworth, Outstanding Achievement by an Acting Ensemble of a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literature Work or Film, and Outstanding Production of a Comedic Stage Adaptation of Literary Work or Film. And, for its staging of “A Doll’s House,” MKA was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Dramaturgy for Andi Stover and Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama for John Colbert as Nils Krogstad.
- For its staging of “Fences,” Cicely Tyson was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design, Outstanding Achievement in Stage Combat, Outstanding Achievement in Student Stage Management, the JoAnne Fox Newcomer Award for Michele Rae-Dudley and the JoAnne Fox Veteran Award for James Lemon. Additionally, for its middle school production of “The Amen Corner,” Cicely Tyson was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Middle School Production for Kayla Seale as Odessa, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Middle School Production for Shakur Taylor as Davis, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Middle School Production for Niomi Sellers as Margret and Outstanding Production of a Middle School Play.
- For its staging of “The Comedy of Errors,” VHS was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Classical Play for Griffin Willner as Egeon, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Classical Play for Aidan Callari as Antipholus of Ephesus, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Classical Play for Abby Bermeo as Dromio of Ephesus and Outstanding Achievement by an Acting Ensemble of a Classical.
