WOHS Music Dept. holds virtual ceremony honoring students

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s Music Department Ceremony was streamed live on May 14 and recognized graduating seniors and the students dedicated to the many musical programs at West Orange High School.

The following students have earned a pink Tri-M Music Honors Society graduation cord: Isaiah Adrien, Ziyanna Amanuel, Gita Anand, Karan Belday, Steve Brizuela-Fernandez, Jorielyn Bunao, Sofia Cordoba, Ruth Donagher, Vincent Egan, Rachel Favetta, Damilare Femi-Akanbi, Anika Fernandes, Julia Giovine, Celastina Hernandez-Pemberton, Indigo Jackson, Johanna Jaeger, Alexandra Kicior, Vanassa Lafleur, Gabrielle Lecour, Stanley Lim, Khalil Louigene, Jennifer Maciejak, Melanie Maciejak, Cynthia Makachi, Massimo McCormick, Chloe Mengden, Yedidia Mesfin, Iliana Minervino, Joseph Nalieth, Kevin Ng, Abigail Oliver, Amy Reznik, Shrey Sanghvi, Abbie Schneider, Bryan Singer, Arthi Sivendra, Mellany Smith, Israel Soto Jr., Toluwase Thomas, Kaiya Thornton, Meghan Ford-Titus, Justin Vahalla, Johan Vasquez, Anayelli Vigo and Brett Zeligson.

For orchestra students, the Director’s Award went to Maya Anand and Brynn Sanner; Orchestra Service Award and New Jersey Region I Orchestra Award to Ayush Narain; Most Improved Orchestral Award to Naomi Moss; and National Orchestra Award to Gita Anand.

For choir students, the Director’s Award for Chorus went to Richard James Tibang and Elena Hause; Choir Service Award to Steve Brizuela-Fernandez and Rachel Favetta; Most Improved Choral Student Award to Cynthia Makachi and Israel Soto Jr.; NJ Region I Chorus Award to Andree Celestin, Joseph Florendo and Elena Hause; and National Choral Award to Khalil Louigene.

Awards were given to boys step team members Julian Adams, Johan Vasquez, Nathan Daniel, Benji Fils, Will Fullenweider, Andre Morales, Anthony Lacks, Christopher Mokwenye, Khalil Louigene and Israel Soto Jr., and to girls step team members Gabrielle Lecour, Abbie Schneider, Brianna Ventura and Anabel Pierre.

For band, the Director’s Award for Ninth-Grade Band went to Andrew Strom.

For concert band, the Most Improved Award went to Devin Triplin; Best Musicianship Award to Alex Gough; Outstanding Members Award to Breyani Grant and Christina Sarkes; and Outstanding Senior Award to Tahaj Smith.

For symphonic winds, the Most Improved Award went to Mazen Dahroug and Paul Godinez; Best Musicianship Award to Nate Vinoya; Outstanding Members Award to Jessica Jean Baptiste, Evan Correa, Esther Gratia and Shannon Dinio; Outstanding Senior Award to Vanessa Lafleur; Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award to Vincent Egan, Ruth Donagher and Matthew Veal; John Philip Sousa Band Award to Stanley Lim; and Band Service Award to Anika Fernandes, Stanley Lim, Vincent Egan and Mazen Dahroug.

For marching band, the Drum Major Award went to Anika Fernandes and Sheldon Senek III; Drum Captain Award to Vincent Egan; Pit Percussion Captain Award to Rose Murphy-Braunstein; Color Guard Captain Award to Melanie Maciejak and Julia Giovine; and National School Marching Band Award to Israel Soto Jr. and Nathaniel Randolph.

For jazz band, the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award went to Israel Soto Jr.; and Woody Herman Jazz Award to Karan Belday.

Certificates of participation went to the following winter guard members: Yasmeen Abouelnaja, Rebecca Berkowitz, Mia Castillo, Magaly Cordero, Julia Giovine, Neldine Gratia, Kayleen Hernandez, Bowie Lee, Melanie Maciejak, Jhiana Sutton, Devin Triplin, Aleyzhia West, Leila Abouelnaja, Keyra Coleman, Keyla Interiano, Madeline Keefe, Eloise Lemos, Charlotte Lewis and Charlize Patrick.

Additionally, the following students were recognized for being named to area bands: Andrew Strom to Junior Region I Band; Khristian Jarvis-Squire, Nathaniel Randolph, Sheldon Senek III and Anika Fernandes to North Jersey Area Band; Aiden O’Gorman to North Jersey Area Band, Region I Band; Jack Klausner and Vincent Egan to North Jersey Area Band, Region I Band and Orchestra; and Stanley Lim and Matthew Veal to North Jersey Area Band, Region I Band, All-State Band.