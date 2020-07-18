New outdoor dinner and music series comes to Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — NiCori Studios & Productions, in association with Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center and Frungillo Catering, will be producing “Music at the Mansion: Porch Performances” beginning July 25. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment with host Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant and fun!

Each night will include a performance by one of the area’s top cabaret or Broadway performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside. Performers will include Sowers Adler on July 25, Lisa Viggiano on Aug. 1, Stearns Matthews on Aug. 8, Liz McCartney on Aug. 15 and Danny Bacher on Aug. 29. All performances begin with dinner at 7 p.m. with the performance to follow. Tickets are charged per person and include full meal and performance; the event is BYOB.

All performances will happen rain or shine under the large wrap-around covered porch. Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center is located at 240 Belleville Ave., Bloomfield. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.