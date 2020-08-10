‘A Virtual Night of Worship’ with Slater Joel

EAST ORANGE, NJ — New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange will present “A Virtual Night of Worship,” a night of worship through songs, on Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. The online event will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/New-Hope-Baptist-Church-of-East-Orange-Inc-119442224733080/.

The event will feature singer Slater Joel, who gained worldwide recognition as a gospel recording artist. Joel has toured in Europe with Michael M. Smith, as well as participated in several musical events with various artists, such as Peggy Britt, Marvin Sapp, Vernon Gordon, Pastor Norman Hutchins, Deon Kipping, J.J. Hairston and PJ Morton. He was also featured on the live recording “Bishop K.W. Brown Presents Earl Bynum and the Mount Unity Choir.” That performance won the 2014 Stellar Award for Contemporary Choir of the Year presented by the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy. Joel has also served as a worship leader for several years at the historic Hampton University Ministers’ Conference, the largest gathering of interdenominational black clergy in the world in Hampton, Va.

This event is appropriate for all ages and denominations.

“This event is a great opportunity for the church to share an inspirational message of hope on a global level through uplifting songs — as one big multigenerational family gathering — during challenging times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senior Pastor Vernard Hinton said.

The public is invited to join the church for a night of encouragement and inspiration. For more information, call the church’s office at 973-678-6710.