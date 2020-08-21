Fall schedule announced for Springfield Ave. Gazebo Concert Series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Springfield Avenue Gazebo Concert Series returns to Maplewood on Friday, Aug. 28, and runs through Friday, Sept. 25. All concerts will take place on Friday nights starting at 7 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

The Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture is focused on bringing alternative rhythmic sounds to Springfield Avenue, while at the same time providing safe, outdoor entertainment to the community. Arts and Culture Director Ana De Archuleta said she sees the gazebo concerts as “an opportunity to experience diverse cadences and varied styles. The fresh beats and rhythms of these unique bands will make you want to move. Come out and enjoy an evening of safe outdoor entertainment with your family and neighbors.”

Safety measures in place include social distancing ambassadors, signage reminders and 6-foot space markings. Masks are required. For those who wish to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes, the concerts will livestream on Facebook and Instagram.

The series kicks off Aug. 28 with The Kyle Lacy Band, rockabilly music reminiscent of classic soul incorporating blues and gospel. On Sept. 4, The Gotham Easy will bring hot jazz born on the mean streets of New York City in the time-honored tradition of New Orleans. Sept. 11 will feature De Tierra Caliente, whose Latin fusion delivers sabor, spice and the alegria of warm-weather countries. Sept. 18 features a trip down to the equator with Verdict, which performs soulful reggae and high-energy soca. The series finishes on Sept. 25 with the typical Afro-Puerto Rican sounds of bomba y plena performed by the Cimarrones.

“The Summer Concert Series at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo promises to be a safe environment to celebrate diversity in music, and enjoy lively beats, on the shady, spacious grounds of the gazebo,” said Nicole Wallace, from the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

“We dare you not to dance,” Maplewood Community Services Director Melissa Mancuso said. “Tune in on social media or come out and enjoy the southern sounds from Charleston, New Orleans, South America, and the islands of Jamaica and Puerto Rico at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo.”

For more information, visit http://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/ or email culturalaffairs@twp.maplewood.nj.us. The Summer Concert Series at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo is presented by the township of Maplewood in cooperation with the Springfield Avenue Partnership.