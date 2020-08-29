WOAC stays active with cartoon drawing, art talks, website design

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At 10 a.m. every Saturday since July 11, the West Orange Arts Council sponsors Booeytoons, a 30-minute virtual cartooning class for children and adults via Zoom. Hosted by West Orange Arts Council board member Booey, the only class requirement is a desire to learn and have fun. No previous drawing or art experience is needed.

WOAC’s Booeytoons, initially offered at no cost to WOAC members, is now open to all until the end of the summer, regardless of membership status. To pre-register, send a message to West Orange Arts Council on Facebook or email info@woarts.org.

During the past few months, the WOAC board has been redesigning programming and recently participated in the West Orange Human Relations Commission’s Black Business Month Block Party on Aug. 15 on Valley Road, directly in front of the West Orange Arts Center. Volunteers offered free fabric for making face masks, books and magazines for collage art, and complimentary body painting — heart activations painted on arms.

Despite the West Orange Arts Center being closed to the public, the WOAC has hosted virtual shows, including the West Orange High School Advanced Placement Studio Art Juniors and Seniors Virtual Exhibit, and partnered with the West Orange Environmental Commission and Open Space Commission for “Celebrate Earth Day, the Social Distancing Way.”

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the WOAC is currently accepting community submissions of poetry, artwork and photos that express how the artist feels and that can help uplift the community, country and world.

Coming soon will be a fall art talk with Janet Mandel, website design with Carol Black-Lemon, and a social media bootcamp for artists with Deneise Smith.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano