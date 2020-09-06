Vanguard announces new space in Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Vanguard Theater Company began renovations in August at what was once the Old Mogul Theater at 180 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, but will soon be the Vanguard Institute for the Performing Arts. During the next two months, Vanguard will transform the 4,000-square-foot space, which houses the oldest proscenium theater in Montclair, into a renovated theater and event rental location offering a sophisticated atmosphere in the heart of downtown. Once complete, the space will offer a main theater, two studios, a sound/lighting booth, four restrooms and a finishing kitchen. These will be available for Vanguard’s ongoing programming and also for other theater groups that lost their home once the Westminster Arts Center stopped renting to groups outside of Bloomfield College.

“We signed our lease on March 1, 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that we are finally able to get into the building to start renovations, we look forward to creating a beautiful space for artists and event planners, and being a part of the rich cultural life and diversity of Montclair,” Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark said.

The renovations will include a new HVAC and ventilation system, and the studios will be configured to allow socially distanced arts education with limited numbers of students under strict social distancing and CDC guidelines. Classes begin Oct. 5 and will include in-person, virtual and hybrid classes in acting, musical theater, dance, on-camera acting and more. Registration for classes is now open. Notably, Vanguard will offer a Broadway Buddy series, featuring artists from its Broadway Buddy Mentorship Program, which will offer classes to students on pre-professional tracks.