Montclair Art Museum to reopen Sept. 12

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Following a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montclair Art Museum has announced that it will reopen its galleries Saturday, Sept. 12. MAM will offer a preview day for members on Sept. 12 and open to the general public beginning Sept. 13.

“We are thrilled to open our doors for our members and friends to once again experience our exciting exhibitions,” MAM interim Director Ira Wagner said. “Our staff has worked hard to create a comfortable and safe visit for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. As our new signage says, ‘Come visit the art — 6 feet apart.’ You’ll be happy you did.”

MAM has developed comprehensive safety protocols based on CDC guidelines and guidance from the state of New Jersey to ensure the health and safety of its visitors and employees. Measures include limiting the number of visitors to well below the governor’s current mandate of 25-percent capacity, timed entrance ticketing for one-hour reservations, mandatory masks and temperature checks, social distancing markers and one-way pathways, hand sanitizer units throughout the building, and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day. In addition, the museum has upgraded its restrooms with contactless units and made improvements to its ventilation systems.

The museum will be open from Friday through Sunday with the following hours: Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon for seniors and immunocompromised persons, and noon to 8 p.m. for all others; Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibits on display when the gallery closed in March are still up for viewers to enjoy. “Federico Uribe: Animalia” and “Virgil Ortiz: Odyssey of the Venutian Soldiers” have been extended. Other exhibitions currently on view are “Uncaged: Animals in the Collection,” “Personal Landscapes,” and collections in the George Inness Gallery and Rand Gallery.

For more information, visit www.montclairartmuseum.org/visit-mam/plan-your-visit.