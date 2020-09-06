Newark Museum of Art to celebrate dinosaurs

NEWARK, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Newark Museum of Art will present a spectacular virtual celebration of dinosaurs and fossils for the whole family. With these exciting events, visitors can get up close and personal with bones and fossils and take a virtual tour of the dinosaur exhibitions at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Visitors can also learn about prehistoric animals and finish off the day with Dino Party, a dance party with Dino puppets. All virtual activities will be accessible through Zoom and Facebook Live.

“Dinosaurs have always captivated the minds and imaginations of people, young and old. We are excited to have guests join the Newark Museum of Art for a full day of thrilling virtual activities on Dino Day,” said Silvia Filippini Fantoni, deputy director learning and engagement at the Newark Museum of Art. “This is a great way for families to spend time together and learn about these fascinating creatures and their connection to modern day earth science.”

For the full list of events and registration details, visit www.newarkmuseumart.org/community-day-dino-fest-d%C3%ADa-de-la-comunidad-dino-fest.