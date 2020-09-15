West Orange guitarist pays tribute to the late great Vic Juris

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The jazz world is anchored by people like the late guitarist Vic Juris, musicians who possess such talent they can be counted on to seamlessly lead or support sessions of all sorts. Throughout his career, Juris played with funky organists, boppish horn players, and even the ultra-modern saxophonist David Liebman, who in a post-mortem tribute pronounced Juris “the hardest worker I have known.” Juris, a West Orange resident, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston at the age of 66 after a six-month battle with liver cancer.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., fellow West Orange guitarist Dave Stryker will give a nod to his late friend and neighbor — they lived on the same street — while also performing some of his own material at the New Jersey Jazz Society’s Virtual Social, which can be viewed on the NJJS Facebook page.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Graves and Mitchell Seidel