Bird photography and photo competition

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m., with Susan Puder presenting “Essentials of Bird Photography.” The second October meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. and will be a competition of members’ photographs that will be judged by Arik Gorban in the categories of nature and pictorial on both beginning and advanced levels.

Puder, born and raised in New Jersey, has been a nature and wildlife photographer for more than 30 years and, in addition to her own publication, “New Jersey Birds and Beyond,” has published her images in various publications, including Nature Photographer Magazine. As an environmentalist and birder, Puder is a member of numerous organizations that support the preservation of open lands and wildlife. She is an instructor at the Office of Continuing Studies at Stockton University, as well as a presenter and judge for the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs.

Gorban, a published photographer, is a photography instructor who focuses on “the artistic and creative aspect of the photographic art form.” His massive experience with the “complete photographic process” and his extensive knowledge of computer technology, as well as his years of experience with Photoshop and other digital imaging applications, has made him a master of both film and digital manipulation.

Both meetings are open to the public at no cost and are conducted via Zoom. For attendance information, call 973-986-4002 or visit www.essexphotoclub.org.