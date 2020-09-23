A stroll-by art experience at the windows at Studio Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair is exhibiting the work of three artists from Monmouth County — Dawn DiCicco, Shari Epstein and James Kent — in the windows at the gallery, located at 127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair. Displayed to provide a safe viewing experience during the COVID crisis, the work will be on view through the end of October 2020.

DiCicco is an abstract painter working in acrylic and collage. The scope of her work ranges from dynamic abstract paintings to serene abstract landscapes and seascapes.

Epstein displays her work in two windows. One window encompasses large paintings on paper from her “Entanglement” series inspired by wisteria vines. In the second window is her “Land and Sea” series, comprising a triptych of elongated panels of paint and collage concerning global warming along with two other large canvases depicting fields gone fallow.

For several years, Kent’s paintings have followed the fundamentally landscape-based abstract expressionist direction pioneered by artists such as Richard Diebenkorn. This provided much inspirational territory, but Kent’s recent work reflects a growing restlessness with working only in paint. Studying the works of Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns, Kent began to explore using collage elements — everything from magazine and newspaper clippings to various found objects — to enrich the painted surface.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 31. For more information, contact Studio Montclair at smi@studiomontclair.org or 862-500-1447.

Photos Courtesy of Studio Montclair