Meet the muralists on Springfield Avenue

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, the Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture invite residents to tour the murals on Springfield Avenue and meet several of the artists to discuss their work and inspiration on Saturday, Sept. 26. Artists will be on site from 11 a.m. to noon.

Based on one of the SOMA on the Move walking routes that highlights the five murals along Springfield Avenue, the “tour” will be self-guided with maps available at 1978 Arts Center, the gazebo outside the Hilton Branch library and at each of the mural sites. All participants must wear masks and practice social distancing when at the murals and speaking with the artists.

Also on Springfield Avenue that day is the second open-air retail market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yale Corner. Shop safely with retail stores on Springfield Avenue and local makers and vendors. In addition, the SAP will have maps of local restaurants offering dining and/or takeout.

SOMA Two Towns for All Ages has published a series of local walking maps to get people out and exercising, while taking a look around the towns. The maps can be found at www.SOMATwoTownsforAllAges.org under the “SOMA on the Move” tab. Maps include: The South Orange Village Art Trail; Notable Buildings of Maplewood; South Orange Historic Walking Tour; Springfield Avenue Murals; Maplewood Spirit Walk; and South Orange Spirit Walk. Copies of maps can be mailed to you by calling 973-558-0863 or emailing SOMA2towns@gmail.com.