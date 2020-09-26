SOPAC presents virtual conversation with NY Times columnist, editor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center will present its first event of the 2020-21 season, “Independent Voices: An Evening with Bret Stephens,” moderated by Budd Mishkin. The event will be presented through Zoom technology online on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Stephens is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who is acclaimed for his knowledge and insight into world affairs, and his clear-eyed take on current U.S. policies. Mishkin, a South Orange resident and broadcast journalist, will moderate questions from the virtual audience. Tickets to this event are free to SOPAC members, and charged for the general public. For more information and to register, visit www.sopacnow.org/events/bret-stephens-october-1/. “Independent Voices” is sponsored by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.