SOPAC presents new series of virtual performances

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — With most of New Jersey’s stages shuttered for the time being, the South Orange Performing Arts Center is taking performances directly to arts audiences through the magic of livestream. Starting Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays won’t be “must-watch” TV night, it will be “can’t miss what’s happening at SOPAC night!” These events, often featuring South Orange and Maplewood performing artists, will bring the excitement of a night out at SOPAC to the comfort of your living room. SOPAC sessions are free for SOPAC members and charged per ticket link for non-members.

Broadway’s leading lady Christiane Noll, of Maplewood, kicks off the series on Oct. 8 with a 60-minute Broadway musical journey through roles she’s done and roles she’d like to do, in the hopes of answering her ongoing pandemic question: “Am I Losing My Mind?” Music Director William Waldrop accompanies her on the piano with Celeste Cumming on cello and Billy Bivona on guitar and French horn.

The Montclair Orchestra will debut on the SOPAC stage Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Montclair Orchestra Music Director David Chan trades his baton for the violin in what will prove to be a stunning evening as the musicians take the stage for the first time in many months. Listen to Montclair resident and piano phenom Terrence Wilson as he joins Chan in their first duo performance since they were together at Juilliard. For the grand finale, Montclair Orchestra fellows join Montclair Orchestra string mentors to play side-by-side in a virtuosic showcase of musical talent.

For tickets, visit www.SOPACnow.org or call 973-313-2787.