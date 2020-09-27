WOAC presents ‘Visiones de Identidad, A Latinx Perspective’

WEST ORANGE / BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Through a collaboration with Maria Estrela, Bloomfield’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs adviser, and Rey Arvelo, West Orange Arts Center’s gallery manager, the West Orange Arts Council presents “Visiones de Identidad (Visions of Identity), A Latinx Perspective” in acknowledgment of Hispanic Heritage Month. It will be the first in-person exhibit at the West Orange Arts Center since the gallery closed in March due to COVID-19.

The show, curated by Estrela and Arvelo, is designed to celebrate Hispanic cultureBloomfield while featuring the work of local artists from West Orange, Bloomfield and Essex County. It will premiere online in October and be available for view at the West Orange Arts Center by timed entrance appointments in October and November. Attendees will be required to social distance and wear face masks at all times.

Estrela lives in Bloomfield and chaired the Oct. 26 art exhibit portion of the Fiesta Latina event, the first public viewing of the art.

“I wanted to bring artists from Bloomfield and areas together,” Estrela said. “The arts have a way of helping create a space where everyone feels welcome and has a voice.”

Estrela is also involved in Newark Arts and the West Orange Arts Council, teaching collage workshops for the community.

Arvelo holds a Bachelor of Arts in fine art from New Jersey City University and a master’s degree in museum management from Montclair State University. Arvelo has exhibited at the Walsh Gallery, Ben Shahn Gallery, Puffin Foundation, 1978 Gallery and the West Orange Arts Center. He works in the education department at the Newark Museum of Art.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

The community is invited to make an appointment to visit the West Orange Arts Center and /or view the virtual exhibit on the West Orange Arts Council website at www.woarts.org.