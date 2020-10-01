Theater Project to honor local young playwrights

UNION, NJ — Twelve talented students will be honored at the Theater Project’s 18th annual Young Playwrights Competition Performance and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The event also celebrates the launch of the 2021 competition.

The goal of the competition is to encourage the next generation of theater practitioners by honoring their work and bringing it to life. The Theater Project, an award-winning professional company based in Union, is committed to the concept that arts participation builds fundamental skills in reading, writing and critical thinking, crucial at all ages.

This year’s honorees represent six high schools and 10 towns. At the event, the four prize winners will see their work performed by the professional actors of the Theater Project; honorable mentions will receive citations and gift certificates.

The recipients of the Joseph Curka Award are as follows:

First place goes to Sam Zaslow-Braverman, a student at Golda Och Academy in West Orange.

Second place is a tie between Mika Cullen, a student at Leonia High School, and Lily Piede, a student at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Third place goes to Lindsey Polevoy, a student at Bergen County Academies in Hackensack.

Honorable mentions go to Jacob Makofske, a student at Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale; Lucille O’Donnel and Diana Benenaula, students at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy in Elizabeth; and Isabella Castillo, Mariana Meriles, Natalie Painter, Jordan Orlando and Aidan Winn, students at Bergen County Academies.

The Joseph Curka Award honors the memory of the husband of Marion Curka, who was a long-time friend and supporter of the Theater Project. The Oct. 19 performance and awards ceremony will be hosted by Theater Project Artistic Director Mark Spina and award-winning playwright, screenwriter and novelist Bill Mesce Jr., of Linden.

The Theater Project provides free online tutorials for anyone interested in entering this year’s competition. Each young author is offered a half-hour script consultation with one of the adult playwrights or directors from the Theater Project.

Submissions for the 2021 event are being accepted through Jan. 22. For more information, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/young-playwrights-competition.html.