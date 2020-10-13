Django A Gogo returns to Woodland this November

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Heralded guitarist Stephane Wrembel has announced Django A Gogo 2020 will be at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Thursday, Nov. 19; Friday, Nov. 20; and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. Django A Gogo 2020 celebrates the music and life of legendary musician and composer Django Reinhardt; it is a world-class event presenting gypsy jazz performed at the highest level of musicianship. The concert repertoire follows the Django canon and veers into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between musicians from various backgrounds. These shows are open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are on sale now and available at djangoagogo.com.

In light of COVID-19, strict safety protocols will be in place and are posted at thewoodlandnj.com. For more information call 973-843-7157.

Each show for Django A Gogo 2020 will have a different lineup of musicians and a different theme.

Nov. 19 will have the Stephane Wrembel Band, featuring Wrembel and Thor Jensen on guitar, Nick Anderson on drums, and Ari Folman-Cohen on bass. The band will play a wide selection from the catalog of Django Reinhardt, as well original titles, including some of the songs Wrembel has composed for several Woody Allen movies, including “Bistro Fada,” the theme song from the Academy Award–winning film “Midnight In Paris.”

The Django Experiment will perform Nov. 20. The band includes Wrembel and Jensen on guitar, Anderson on drums, Folman-Cohen on bass, Daisy Castro on violin, and Nick Driscoll on clarinet, bass clarinet and saxophone. The group will perform the band’s latest release, “The Django Experiment V” in its entirety, as well as compositions from its four previous releases.

Nov. 21 will present Django A Gogo All Stars 2020. A full eight-piece band will perform the traditional Reinhardt repertoire for the grand finale night of Django A Go Go 2020 in Maplewood. This supergroup includes Wrembel and Jensen on guitar, Anderson on drums, Folman-Cohen on bass, Castro on violin, Driscoll on clarinet, bass clarinet and saxophone, David Langlois on washboard and Josh Kaye on oud and guitar.