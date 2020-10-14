‘The Cult of Conducting’ with South Orange’s Warren Cohen

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra will present a two-session series titled “The Cult of Conducting.” Artistic Director Warren Cohen, of South Orange, will share his insights with an overview of orchestral conducting during the past three centuries. He will answer such questions as: Why do orchestras need conductors? How has conducting changed over the years? What should I look for when I go to a symphony concert? How do different musical cultures approach orchestral conducting?

The first session, “The Evolution of Conducting,” will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, and the second session, “Unraveling the Mystery of the Conductor,” will be Wednesday, Oct. 28. Advance registration is required for this free webinar series. To register, visit www.njio.org and click on the “Cult of Conducting” poster under “Current Event.” All classes will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the scheduled dates.