‘20/20 Abstraction’ galley show online

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The i19 Gallery has a new show, “20/20 Abstraction,” that will run online through Nov. 31 at i19gallery.com.

“20/20 is normally associated with clear vision, however, this year has been abstracted: a global pandemic, racial unrest, environmental catastrophes, a nation divided. We are all affected by these events,” the show’s abstract reads. “It’s the role of artists to reflect on the world around us and create work based on that reflection. ‘20/20 Abstraction’ is an exhibit of such works.”

This exhibit features work that includes acrylic, mixed media, watercolor, oil, textile art and other mediums. Each piece is a reflection on this unusual time. The works come from 26 artists, including Maplewood’s Barbara M. Bickart, Amanda Boulton, Susan Brand, Katey Durago, Aida Jones, Sarah Klein, Franck Lazare, Jennifer Malone, Chrissy McIntyre, Chris Mori, Aimee Mower Lally and Rachel Pruzan; Orange’s Elisabeth “Elan” Antoine; South Orange’s Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon; and West Orange’s Samar Husseini, Jen Rondeau and Jonathan Robbins. Other participating artists hail from Jersey City; Holmdel; Atlantic Highlands; Long Branch; San Francisco, Calif.; South Carolina; Ohio; and Offenbach, Germany.

The gallery has also worked with the creative mind of Maplewood’s Charles Kliment, who created an introductory video for the exhibit, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/IknqQxPQnBo.