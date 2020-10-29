Photographers and the web

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Photo Club will present two programs via Zoom during the month of November with the first one on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m., when Jon Grall, of Montclair, will present “Internet Presence for Photographers.” During his talk, Grall will teach the group how to choose a hosting company and build a photography portfolio website. He will discuss online photography communities, as well as the legal considerations when posting images on the web.

Grall’s interest in photography began early in his life and, after working in the field of computer science for several years, he returned to photography and began taking environmental portraits, landscapes and street photography. A turning point for Grall was when he hiked the John Muir Trail, where he developed a project of taking photos of his fellow hikers to tell their stories and show the beauty of the region. This experience motivated him to open his own portrait photography studio, giving him the opportunity to use both his technical and creative skills.

The second meeting of Essex Photo Club on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. will be a competition of members’ images in the categories of nature and pictorial for both beginning and advanced photographers, judged by Dave Mills, who will critique and rate the images.

Mills himself has won many medals and awards for his photography and consequently understands what makes a good image. He has shown his work in various galleries both in group and solo shows. Mills will bring his expertise and personal perspective to the competition, creating an educational experience for viewers.

Both meetings are open to the public at no cost. Entrance into the Zoom meetings is made available by calling 973-986-4002.