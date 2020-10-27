‘Visiones de Identidad, A Latinx Perspective’ at WOAC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “Visiones de Identidad (Visions of Identity), A Latinx Perspective” through Nov. 28. This is the first in-person exhibit at the West Orange Arts Center since the gallery closed in March due to COVID-19. An artists’ reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. with timed entry; RSVP at info@woarts.org.

The show, curated by Maria Estrela and Rey Arvelo, is designed to celebrate Hispanic culture while featuring the work of West Orange Arts Council member artists from the local area. Participating artists are Arvelo, Estrela, Josephine Barreiro, Alberto Bossa, Diana Candelejo, Renzo Florez, Stanley Gavidia, Joanna Lopez, Carlos Mateu, Qaasim Munoz, Sylvia Padilla and Fausto Sevila.

The West Orange Arts Center opened Oct. 16 for in-person visits, with timed-entry appointments required, organized by emailing info@woarts.org. Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. An online gallery is on view at www.woarts.org.

“The arts have a way of helping create a space where everyone feels welcome and has a voice,” said Estrela, who is Bloomfield’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs adviser. She is also involved in Newark Arts and the WOAC, where she teaches collage workshops for the community.

Arvelo volunteers his time and talent as WOAC’s gallery manager while working in the education department at the Newark Museum of Art.

“With the current pandemic, many art organizations are using social media and other creative ways to help promote artists and to keep connected with our community,” he said. “The important thing is to not dwell so much on the ‘how’ but get it out there and continue to evolve.”

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano