Resident goes big and goes home for Halloween

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Karen Ulric’s house on Mitchell Street can be seen from all the way down the street when the sun goes down.

That’s because it is lit up in honor of Halloween with an elaborate, mostly homemade display covering the majority of her front lawn. Cars and pedestrians have been slowing down when they pass the house to take in the sight. Ulric has been decorating for more than 10 years, but she decided to go bigger this year after taking 2019 off.

“I’ve been thinking about this year for two years,” she said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Oct. 24. “I’ve been moving away from store-bought decorations, and the lighting has gotten more elaborate.”

A mausoleum built out of foam board, painted gravestones and a chain-link fence made out of PVC pipes adorn the lawn. Pieces of old Halloween costumes are hanging off a tree, and a skeleton is wearing a wedding dress made from salvaged material. Ulric got most of the supplies from Facebook swap groups. She started building in the spring.

“It’s been my pandemic stress reliever,” Ulric said. “I’ve always loved Halloween. I didn’t think about it when we moved here, but the style of the house and the lawn all feels Halloweeny.”

Her display is designed to be weather-proof, so rain or wind won’t damage it too much. There are more lights than animatronic moving pieces. There’s also a soundtrack — the theme from “Ghostbusters” and other spooky-themed songs are playing, while ghosts are projected from the upstairs windows. Ulric made it a point to make sure the display looks just as good during the day when the lights are turned off.

With all the pieces built in the spring and into the summer, Ulric began setting up after Labor Day. The process of putting the display together has become a bigger deal than the finished product.

“At this point, Halloween is the least important part,” Ulric joked. “It’s the month leading up to it.”

The Golda Och Academy school librarian has a running list of ideas in her head, and when Halloween is over she’ll look for supplies and decorations that she can get for clearance prices. The inside of her house is decorated too, but because of the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, not as many people have been able to see it.

West Orange is allowing trick-or-treating this year, though with social-distancing guidelines in effect and as little contact with participating households as possible. Ulric doesn’t know how many people will come to her house for candy. But so far, pedestrians and drivers passing her house have certainly taken notice of her decorations.

“It felt like this was the year for something big and fun,” she said. “It’s a labor of love. The neighborhood has enjoyed it. It’s been something to look forward to.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic