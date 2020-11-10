West Orange pianist to perform at jazz social

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nat Adderley Jr. spent 25 years as the music director for rhythm and blues singer Luther Vandross, but after Vandross died in 2005, Adderley returned to his jazz roots.

Those roots will be on display Sunday, Nov. 15, when Adderley and some special guests headline the New Jersey Jazz Society Virtual Social from Adderley’s home in West Orange.

“My piano,” he said, “is in my living room, and the acoustics are real good. I’ll be doing some standards and some jazz — Cannonball (his uncle), Coltrane, Miles for sure, Herbie (Hancock) for sure. I’ll also be performing some Luther Vandross music.”

His guests will be tenor saxophonist Mike Lee, who lives in nearby Montclair, and trumpeter James Gibbs III, who grew up in Irvington.

Lee and Adderley were together in one of the last indoor live club performances before the pandemic. In late January, they played at Tavern on George in New Brunswick, part of the New Brunswick Jazz Project’s weekly live music series, with Chris Berger on bass and Vince Ector on drums.

Since Covid-19 shut down traditional indoor live performances, Adderley has appeared outside at Tavern on George, Shanghai Jazz in Madison, Regina’s steakhouse in Teaneck and in South Orange “where they blocked out a parking lot.” He also did a duo online concert with vocalist Alyson Williams, a tribute to the late singer Phyllis Hyman. It was part of the virtual Harlem Week Festival in August.

The Nov. 15 social will be performed from 4 to 5 p.m. and can be viewed on the NJ Jazz Society Facebook page.