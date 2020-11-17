CHS’ Parnassian Society to raise curtain on ‘Duplicity’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Parnassian Society, the award-winning drama club of Columbia High School, will continue its longstanding tradition of fall performances, opening “Duplicity,” by Stephen J. Stubelt, this Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. Performances will be conducted virtually and will be free to the public. Additional performances are Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Stubelt, author and director of the production, said, “We’ve had a lot of challenges and adventures in the almost 20 years Janet Bustrin and I have been working with the Parnassian Society, but none as exciting as creating virtual performances with a double cast. We could have chosen not to have a play production this year, under these COVID circumstances, but we just couldn’t deprive students of this opportunity during their high school years. It has, as usual, been a wonderfully gratifying experience. These kids are great!

“Because of difficulties in obtaining theatrical rights for mainstream plays early on in our COVID world, we decided to use one of the comedies I had written, ‘Duplicity,’ which could be modified and adapted for a virtual performance,” he added.

Producer Janet Bustrin noted, “Our double cast of CHS students have been phenomenal to work with, teaching us as much about virtual Zoom performances as we taught them. It’s been a true collaboration of ‘old dogs’ and ‘young whiz kids.’ They are truly amazing.”

Cast and crew include: Scott Barton, Cyrus Shields, Sabrina Mannion, Sylvie Schuetz, Madeleine Smith, Glynnis Goff, Skyler Jones, Ben Halperin, Golan Mandel, Aidan Conway, Madison McGehee, Justice Muhammad, stage manager Kaylin Baugh, assistant stage manager Evelyn Van de North and technical adviser Eli Goldberg.

The 8 p.m. performances can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/94664760340?pwd=ckZEZ1dWQjVVcGMzOXB0VndtbGJndz09 with passcode 639931. The matinee performance can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/96311336793?pwd=cHFwYXhrQ3NxaGY1eHhIU3kwNXg1dz09 with passcode 471063.