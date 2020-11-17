Montclair resident displays her art in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Laurie Waite-Fellner, a Montclair resident for more than 25 years, is currently displaying her art in West Orange through the month of November.

A new group of paintings, the “Sylvia Series,” is on display at Essex Green shopping center, next to Jerry’s Artist Outlet, in West Orange. The series’ pieces are bold and bright with a refreshing and sometimes humorous reaction of women in society today.

“Sylvia is obviously a mannequin, but to me she represents so much more,” Waite-Fellner said. “She personifies what a beautiful woman in our society should look like. She is also every woman who has to navigate in our world. She is also me when I have felt vulnerable and when I felt silly and when I felt beautiful.”

The storefront will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visitors must wear masks.