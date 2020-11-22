WOAC seeks artists for new show ‘Objet Trouve’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council is accepting entries for “Objet Trouve, An Exhibit of Found Objects” to be held from Jan. 15 through Feb. 27.

“Objet trouve” is a French term describing art created from undisguised, modified or ordinary materials elements or substances that are not normally considered to create art or already have a non-art function. Artists are invited to demonstrate the unique ways they combine or repurpose found objects to evoke memories, spark connections and build upon themes.

Common, discarded or unuseful objects, in the hands of an artist, are given new life, meaning and purpose. This is a great opportunity for artists to use their imaginations and create something that is unexpected.

The exhibit is curated by Carol Black-Lemon, board member and vice chairperson of the West Orange Arts Council. She is a contemporary fine artist who studied media art for advertising at the School of Visual Arts with a background as art director in an NYC leading advertising agency.

Each artist can submit up to three entries of original works produced in any of the following craft media: clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper, wood or any combination. More details are available at westorangeartscouncil.org.

The entry deadline for this 2021 exhibition is Dec. 5. Entries should be submitted to info@woarts.org with “objet trouve” in the subject line.

There is no fee for this exhibit. WOAC membership required to participate.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs and the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.