Open-air market draws shoppers to Springfield Ave.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Springfield Avenue Partnership has been hosting open-air markets since September, to allow for socially distant shopping, but this past weekend kicked off the business corridor’s holiday-themed market, which will run until Dec. 19. Sponsored by the General Store Cooperative, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate, the holiday market will feature local merchants and small businesses selling their products while musicians provide a holiday-shopping soundtrack.

“Retail spaces can be open, but not with too many people,” Nicole Wallace, the SAP executive director, said in a phone interview with the News-Record on Nov. 23. “We wanted to embellish that and give people the opportunity to be outside.”

There are four more weeks of outdoor shopping at Yale Corner, and each week will see two musicians perform. On Nov. 28, Bossio will play at noon and Shane Anstendig will perform at 1:30 p.m.

“We have a fun mix of vendors, and we’re able to support local musicians at a time when they’re not getting as much work either,” Wallace said. “Normally you’d have people in stores or stalls close together, and now we’re really trying to do the opposite. I think we’ve been successful at that.”

Wallace began running the SAP earlier this year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most retail establishments. Events run by the organization were canceled, and she and the rest of the staff have spent most of the year adapting.

“In March we didn’t have a concept of how long this would last,” Wallace said. “Now we know those events probably still won’t happen early next year. It’s a hard time for small businesses. The costs for them don’t go down; they still have rent and utilities and employees to pay for. So we want to make sure our merchants know about the loans and help they can get.”

The outdoor market is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 19. The number of customers allowed in at a time will be limited, and mask ambassadors will be making sure residents are following the rules.

“The market is one thing, but we support all the businesses,” Wallace said. “We want people to know that Springfield Avenue is open for business.”