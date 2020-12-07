Studio Montclair holds postcard sale and fundraiser

Photo Courtesy of Janet Boltax
Pictured is one of the postcards for sale.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair is presenting its fourth annual “Greetings from Montclair” art postcard exhibit and sale, to be held 100-percent virtually this year to ensure safe holiday shopping. Greetings from Montclair makes hundreds of small original artworks available for purchase as unique, thoughtful gifts.

Designed by Studio Montclair members from throughout the United States, the postcards are created using a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography and collage. The postcards are displayed anonymously, but the buyer will find out about the artist after purchasing. For more information, vision https://studiomontclair.online/greetings-from-montclair.

  

