Nutley Little Theatre presents ‘Family Drama,’ two one-act plays

NUTLEY, NJ — On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., Nutley Little Theatre will present “Family Drama,” the next installment of its series of staged readings of original shows by up-and-coming playwrights. This presentation consists of two one-act plays that explore family dynamics in a time of changing perceptions of relationships, gender and identity.

The first one-act is “Obituary,” by John Kiely, a short piece about estranged siblings — a brother and his transgender sister — who come back together when their mother passes and they are each surprised by the change in the other. Directed by Jessalyn Gerbholtz of Brooklyn, N.Y., the cast features Cayla Lawrence of Kansas City, Mo., as Roberta and Frank Pagliaro of Harwich, Mass., as Richard.

In “Choices,” written by Constance G. J. Wagner and directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina of Union City, a mother is dating her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The cast includes Leslie Dixon Silverman of West Milford as Deirdre and Amanda Jean of Teaneck as Suzanna.

The show will be streamed via Nutley Little Theatre’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The presentation is free, but the theater is gratefully accepting donations through PayPal at paypal.me/nutleylittletheatre, Venmo at @nutleylittletheatre or by mailing a check to NLT.

For more information go to www.nutleylittletheatre.com.