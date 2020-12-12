Maplewood woman creates new elf tradition in Christmas book

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — When Angeli Elliott’s children were preschool-aged, she was looking for a Christmas tradition she could break out every December. After deciding the ones on the market were too commercial, Elliott decided to create her own. Thus, the Festival of Elves was born. Now, years later, Elliott has turned the idea into a holiday-themed children’s book.

“I wrote notes and hid them, and they would find the notes,” the Maplewood resident said in a phone interview with the News-Record on Dec. 3, explaining that the elves’ notes would suggest activities for the family to do together. “The notes are silly. We did a lot of singing and dancing when they were little. I changed the tone of the notes as they got older and focused on what their interests were.”

Elliott’s children are 16 and 18 now, and the family still does a version of the tradition. Some of the notes lead to small trinkets, but not every day. Most are activities.

“Many were too commercial,” Elliott said about the advent calendars she found before inventing her own. “They ended in a gift every day. I thought two a week was better, and the notes give it more depth. I didn’t see many (advent calendars) that were family-oriented. I also wanted to focus on gratitude, instead of focusing on Santa.”

The book, “Festival of the Elves,” is the backstory that Elliott created when she invented the Christmas tradition. Two elves decide to share the note-giving tradition with a human family with the hope of making the world more magical. As often happens in a children’s story, things don’t go exactly as planned.

“The elves need a tradition of their own, and they decide, ‘We should share this with humans,’” Elliott said. “Then they get lost in the human world and start to share the tradition. The main message is sharing kindness and how it creates goodwill.”

Illustrated by Mai S. Kemble, the family in the book looks similar to Elliott’s own. The elves are all sizes, shapes and races. Those choices were intentional.

“One thing that was important was the diversity of the elves,” Elliott said. “There are black elves, white elves and Hispanic elves. I wanted it to be representative of the world.”

Two more books are in the works, and Elliott is enjoying expanding the elf universe. This expansion includes www.festivaloftheelves.com, where families can register to receive notes from the elves just as Elliott’s children did. Notes and activities are delivered each day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Since launching on Nov. 30, Elliott said the website has seen 300 subscribers register, all around the world. The book can be purchased on the site as well.

Elliott almost didn’t launch the book and website because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately decided to do so because the activities can all be done at home. She also donated books to Family Promise, a homeless shelter in Elizabeth.

“Nobody has really done a lot with elves, and I think kids will respond to that,” she said. “I’m really enjoying developing the world. The next book is more about the elves and their value system, like kindness and sharing and gratitude. Ultimately, it’s all about positive messaging.”