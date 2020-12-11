WOHS grad to appear in HBO Max original

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2020 graduate Joe Nalieth will appear in HBO Max’s original program, “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,” available Dec. 17 on the streaming platform.

Nalieth was selected from thousands of applicants across the country along with six other high school seniors for the documentary special.

Tony-winning actress and television star Laura Benanti, who has spent the past several months online featuring high school seniors in #SunshineSongs, has come together with HBO Max, and Emmy-winners World of Wonder, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett and Alex Coletti to produce the scripted program shot in self-documentary style.

Throughout the program, seven seniors will perform songs and discuss the ups and downs of their final year of school during the pandemic. The diverse cast plays seniors from the same high school; though the building shut down, the drama remains.

Nalieth shone in Roosevelt Middle School musicals such as “The Lion King,” and WOHS productions such as “Almost, Maine,” “Mamma Mia,” “In the Heights” and “The Outsiders.” He has also appeared in local films created by WOHS students and has garnered awards at the State of New Jersey Thespian Festival.

“In the spring of 2020, Laura contacted me to see if we had students who would want to submit video auditions, so they did — and Joe was selected,” said WOHS chorus teacher John Hellyer, a longtime friend of Benanti’s. “I’m so proud of Laura for shining her light and using her platform to feature these remarkable young people. And I’m kvelling with pride in Joe for being cast as part of it.”

In an interview with “Deadline,” HBO Max’s executive vice president of original nonfiction and kids programming, Jennifer O’Connell said, “As a mom of teenagers, I know that this time has been a struggle for them. High school seniors in particular have been hit hard by this pandemic, their dreams of homecoming, prom, spring performances and even graduation being canceled. Laura’s brilliant idea to give these kids an audience and a platform has blossomed into this unique opportunity for us to not only celebrate their talent, but to entertain many other families across the country sharing their experience.”

Benanti added, “Our school shows are more than just entertainment. At the very least, they bring our communities together to revel in the talent of our young artists. At their best, they are a life-changing experience that these kids will bring with them into the rest of their lives. I am thrilled that the #SunshineSongs initiative has put the spotlight on so many incredible young performers; grateful to World of Wonder for its grand vision and to HBO Max for providing a global platform on which America’s youth can shine.”

The trailer for “Homeschool the Musical: Class of 2020” can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Quwc1ePt6_0.