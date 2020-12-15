Grammy-winning record producer joins Newark Symphony Hall board

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, one of New Jersey’s largest arts and entertainment venues, recently announced that Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has appointed Grammy-winning record producer Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis to the venue’s board of directors. Duplessis, also a composer and touring musician, will assist with the Symphony Hall’s various diversity and inclusion initiatives, while also chairing a new artist advisory board, deepening relationships with legendary musicians that have graced the venue’s stage.

“We cannot be happier that Jerry ‘Wonda,’ one of the foremost musicians and producers of the past three decades, has been appointed to our board,” said Taneshia Nash Laird, president and CEO of Newark Symphony Hall. “He’ll advise on a comprehensive program, creating live music career pathways both onstage and behind the scenes, while representing our historic venue among scores of iconic alums.”

Duplessis, a Haiti-born, self-taught musician, rose to prominence as the bassist and producer for groundbreaking hip-hop group, the Fugees, whose lineup included Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel. The Fugees’ 1996 album, “The Score,” became one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

Duplessis went on to produce artists including Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, Carlos Santana and Shakira, among others. With more than 200 million records sold, his work has garnered 15 Grammy nominations — and he is the winner of three, including Best Album for Santana’s 1999 success, “Supernatural,” an album that went 15x Platinum and sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide.

“Growing up in and around Newark was the catalyst of my musicianship. I am one of the many beneficiaries of its rich history and the work of our forefathers. What resonates so deeply for me about Newark Symphony Hall — aside from its storied past — is its commitment to improving the city’s historic Lincoln Park neighborhood, and its focus on making arts and entertainment more inclusive,” Duplessis said. “I’m honored to be a part of the hall’s preservation and the future development of such a great venue and city using arts as an economic driver.”

Duplessis’ production company, Wonda Music, has placed hit tracks with artists like Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Busta Rhymes and Lupe Fiasco. He owns Platinum Sound Recording Studios in Times Square, New York City. He is currently the touring bassist for Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

On his appointment, Nash Laird added, “Jerry’s accomplishments speak for themselves — earning the industry’s top prize while collaborating with some of the most successful artists of all time. We’ll draw upon his unmatched expertise for everything from programming, to career paths and ongoing social justice efforts. We cannot wait to begin this partnership.”